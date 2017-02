E600 000 carrot for CAF bound teams 08/02/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela SOCCER – CAF bound teams Mbabane Swallows and Royal Leopard will receive E600 000 for their continental adventure from the National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS).

A source within the executive members revealed that each team would get E300 000 from the association to cover expenses of their international assignments ahead of the upcoming weekend fixtures. click here for full edition