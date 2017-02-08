‘Birds’ get E90 000 SwaziBank sponsorship 08/02/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Sibusiso Masilela WE THANK YOU: SwaziBank MD Zakhele Lukhele presenting the soccer kit to Mbabane Swallows Chairman Victor Gamedze. (Pic: Lucky Simelane) SOCCCER – ONE of the country’s football ‘friends’ SwaziBank has continued to show its outmost support towards the development of the beautiful game in the land after handing Confederation of African Football (CAF) bound giants Mbabane Swallows a E90 000 boost ahead of their international assignment against Botswana’s Orapa United. The ‘bank with a heart’ was honouring its agreement with the FA and PLS that they shall give E50 000 to assist the SwaziBank Cup champions participate in the CAF Confederations Cup. The ‘Beautiful Birds’ received E50 000 cash plus E40 000 worth of gear comprising a set of branded soccer kit, tracksuits and sports bags. Handing over the cheque to Swallows was the bank’s Managing Director (MD) Zakhele Lukhele, who said they were pleased to assist the team as per their agreement. Lukhele said they were confident the red and white glamour side would make the country proud during their international adventure. “I would like to congratulate Mbabane Swallows for winning the 2016 SwaziBank Cup and qualifying to compete in the Total CAF Confederation Cup. In essence, the team has now won the SwaziBank Cup three times in 2006, 2013, and 2016. The team has not ended there, but has gone on to win other tournaments, the latest being the Ingwenyama Cup on Sunday and their impressive league run,” he said. Lukhele then wished the team the best of luck during their match against Orapa United. “The E50 000 amount is set aside annually to assist a team that wins the SwaziBank Cup to participate in the CAF Confederation Cup,” he said. Meanwhile, Premier League of Swaziland executive member Sicelo Mkhonta thanked SwaziBank for its continuous support to football. “We are very much grateful to the bank for what it has done to the sport over the years. I must say that your contribution has not gone unnoticed within the football fraternity. We are calling other companies to take a leaf from SwaziBank and support local football. We urge the entire nation to support the bank in its business endeavours,” he said. SwaziBank brought excitement to local football - Gamedze

SOCCER – MBABANE Swallows boss Victor ‘Maradona’ Gamedze noted that SwaziBank has brought excitement to local football since the ‘bank with a heart’ started sponsoring the sport. Gamedze said the SwaziBank has contributed immensely towards the development of the most followed sport in the country. He said unlike years ago, they now had so many tournaments because of companies like SwaziBank. “We are very much grateful for what you have done to football since you started sponsoring the beautiful game. The sport is no longer what it was in the past where we had few competitions in the country as you have brought some flair into the sport. I must say that SwaziBank has completely changed the face of football in the country.” Gamedze further assured the sponsor they would do their best to make the country proud during their upcoming assignment. “We will put up a good fight during the match even though such games are never easy as they require more financial injection to prepare for them. We will soldier on and hoist the country’s flag high,” Gamedze said Meanwhile, National Football Association of Swaziland Chief Executive Officer Frederick Mngomezulu thanked SwaziBank for the kind gesture and further wished the two CAF bound outfits the best of luck during their international assignments.