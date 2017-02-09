TZD partners with FSE&CC for Business Sports Day 09/02/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Qondile Ntiwane SOCCER – TZD Sports Management Company has partnered with the Federation of Swaziland Employers and Chamber of Commerce (FSE&CC) in hosting a ‘Business Sports Day’ to be held on April 25.

The 'Business Sports Day' was officially launched by Minister of Commerce, Industry and Trade Jabulani Mabuza at the Mountain Inn Hotel in Mbabane yesterday. Making her remarks, FSE&CC Chief Executive Officer Bonsiwe Ntando said the workplace was always characterised by hard work, serious conversations, deadlines, profits, deliverables and all that keep the business going.