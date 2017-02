SOCCER - NATIONAL Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) executive committee member Elphas Ngcamphalala will lead the Mbabane Swallows delegation to Botswana. This was announced by NFAS CEO Frederick Mngomezulu yesterday.

