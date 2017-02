F. Association thanks King for gracing Ingwenyama Cup 09/02/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Qondile Ntiwane SOCCER – THE National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) has expressed gratitude to His Majesty King Mswati III and the royal family for their gracing the second edition of the Ingwenyama Cup.

The King was amongst thousands of supporters, who witnessed the final of the tournament and also decorated eventual champions, Mbabane Swallows at the Somhlolo National Stadium this past Sunday. click here for full edition