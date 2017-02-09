‘Chaka Chaka’ internal hearing turns into circus 09/02/2017 03:00:00 By Sports Reporter SOCCER – WHAT was meant to be an internal hearing for embattled Matsapha United Coach Matthews ‘Chaka Chaka’ Mandlazi turned out to be a circus as the coach’s legal team walked out after disagreeing with the Disciplinary Committee (DC).

Information gathered by this publication is that the coach won a industrial court case against the National First Division outfit which ordered that he be reinstated by the team as coach and also given access to the club house which he had been locked out.