ARREST THEM!

MENTOR: Royal Leopard coach Sifiso Nuro Ntibane.

SOCCER – ROYAL Leopard coach Sifiso Nuro Ntibane says playing against local stars Felix ‘Fela’ Badenhorst and Mthunzi ‘Xavi’ Mkhontfo is good enough motivation for his side to win against AS Vita.

Leopard will host the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) based giants in the first leg of the clash at Somhlolo National Stadium on Saturday and kick off time is 3:30pm.

Interviewed yesterday, Ntibane said the team had prepared thoroughly for their crucial encounter against the side which had set camp in neighbouring South Africa this past week. The soft spoken mentor said the team took the game very seriously and their preparations were intensive and thorough. “We’ve been preparing thoroughly for this match and I cannot describe the intense training the boys have been through to get them ready for this game.

The good thing is they know what is at stake.

These are the types of games where, as mentor, you don’t have to do much motivation because the players know the magnitude of the game. They also have two of their friends, who play for Vita and that’s further motivation as they want to do well against them.”

He also added that having played against the team before; they were clear with the team’s style of play. “We have played against them before, and know how they play.

These are the same people we played against last year and the main objective is avenging the defeat we suffered in their hands.” This will be the second meeting between the two sides as they met about two years ago where the AS Vita emerged the champions after beating the blue and white side 4-2 aggregate score after Leopard won the first leg at home. The game will also see local players ‘Fela’ and ‘Xavi, a former Royal Leopard player, cross paths with the local outfit as they now play their trade with the DRC based team.

AS Vita has had 14 appearances in the tournament, winning it first in 1973.

This will be Ingwe Mabalabala’s second appearance in the CAF Champions League having participated in 2012 where they were booted out in the second round of the prestigious tournament.

…AS Vita arrives today

SOCCER - DEMOCRATIC Republic of Congo based outfit AS Vita is expected to arrive in the country today in readiness for their clash against Royal Leopard.

THE DRC based side will arrive via the King Mswati III International Airport at 8am.

Referees of this match come from Angola with the match commissioner now coming from South Africa.

“AS Vita, with a 40-member delegation, have already confirmed their arrival on Thursday (today) via the King Mswati III International Airport at 8am. Match officials are expected to arrive tomorrow,” said NFAS CEO Frederick Mngomezulu.

pay

Supporters will have to part with E30 to witness the much anticipated match between the two sides.

“As it had already been communicated; two of our football clubs, Royal Leopards FC and Mbabane Swallows FC, this week begin their quest to invade and triumph over their counterparts of the African continents in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup respectively,” he said.

Both teams will play their second leg matches next weekend on Sunday and Saturday, respectively.