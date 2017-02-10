‘WE ARE HERE TO WIN’

TOGETHERNESS: Mthunzi 'Xavi' Mkhontfo (2nd left) and Felix Badenhorst (c) together with their teammates during a training session at Somhlolo National Stadium yesterday. (pics: Sabelo Majola)

SOCCER - AS Vita local duo of Mthunzi ‘Xavi’ Mkhontfo and Felix ‘Fela’ Badenhorst have collectively declared they would finish the job in DR Congo.

AS Vita will meet Royal Leopard in the CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg slated for Somhlolo National Stadium on Sunday.

The former Royal Leopard and Mbabane Swallows players said a win in the first leg would be a bonus but they were looking to score one or two goals here and go to the second round with a goal away advantage in Congo.

“We are obviously not on our best form because the team hasn’t been active since the league was suspended in Congo but with the few training sessions we had before this game, we are hoping to regain our momentum.

finish

“ Its not going to be an easy match but an away goal would do so that we finish the job back in Congo,” Mkhontfo said.

Badenhorst said his teammates were enjoying their stay in the country and had complimented the splendid geographical location.

The team had their first training session yesterday at Somhlolo National Stadium under the guidance of Florent Ibenge, who happens to be DR Congo national team head coach.

The coach said they were looking at nothing but qualifying for the next stage of the competition.

“The team was here two years ago and it was a tough encounter hence they lost the game. We know what we are up against and would give our best in the field of play but more than anything, we are looking to come out victorious,” he said.

AS Vita have an artificial turf at their home ground and the coach said they won’t have any problem playing at Somhlolo. However, his take on the weather in the country was not as positive.

“It is very warm here compared to Congo but that won't have much effect on us”.

Bazombwa trains with team

SOCCER - FORMER Royal Leopard forward Richard Bazombwa has penned a three-year deal with Congolese side AS Vita.

This was according to his agent Alimasi Bin Saleh, popularly known as Adebayor.

He said the team would do with the experience of the player, who was not a regular in the starting 11 under Sifiso ‘Nuro’ Ntibane at Leopard.

“He had offers from Belgium and Israel but decided to sign a three-year deal with the Congo heavyweights. This was his first training with the team and he is yet to make his debut,” he said. The DR Congo-born player was plying his trade with Israel side Maccabi Haifa before being signed to replace Mthunzi at Royal Leopard. He won the MTN Premier League title with the police side before he fell out of favour with the technical bench, which led to him eventually leaving the local club.