‘Birds’ supporters predict a 2-0 score 11/02/2017 03:00:00 By Sabelo Majola SOCCER - Mbabane Swallows supporters are confident that they will triumph over Botswana side Orapa United and have predicted a 2-0 score.

Swallows will lock horns with the Botswana Mascom Top eight champions in the CAF Confederations cup preliminary round first leg slated for Francistown tonight starting at 8pm