Nine schools get sport kits from Imbube Marathon sponsors

11/02/2017 03:00:00 By Sabelo Majola

SPORTS-The Swaziland National Provident Fund (SNPF) under the Imbube Marathon umbrella, has partnered with other sponsors in donating selected schools with sports kits
Nine schools were handed different  kits during an event held at SNPF offices in Manzini yesterday. Nine water points sponsors were requested to adopt a school that would assist them during the marathon and in return, the schools would receive a sporting kit for a sport of their choice.

