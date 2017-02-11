 
Leopard get E75 000 boost from Nedbank

11/02/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Qondile Ntiwane
image

SOCCER – The country’s CAF Champions League envoys Royal Leopard have received a E75 000 boost ahead of their game against AS Vita today.

 

The police outfit will play the Democratic Republic of Congo based side in the first leg of the preliminaries clash at the Somhlolo National Stadium at 3pm.

The sponsorship was presented to the team during a function held at the Mountain Inn Hotel in Mbabane yesterday. The sponsorship was in the form of, amongst other merchandise, two sets of soccer kits, soccer balls, boots, bags and water bottles.

Addressing the gathering, Nedbank Swaziland Managing Director, Fikile Nkosi said they were confident the team would represent the country well during the games.

“As Nedbank Swaziland we are happy to  honour our promise of sponsoring the country’s representatives in the CAF Champions League. One of our objectives is to be a bank for all Swazis, and football has proven to be a great platform to connect with the communities we serve,” she said.

The MD urged the police side to go and teach the visiting side a thing or two at the stadium.

“We know that you display excellence, hunger, passion and vibrancy when playing, you will fly like it’s your last battle tomorrow (today). I see the team winning 5-1 in this first leg and then wrapping up in the second one next week,” she said.

The MD however expressed disappointment on the team’s decision not to honour the tournament last year.

“We were really disappointment that the team failed to compete last year especially because we know that they are capable of winning the trophy. But we are happy now that you will honour this game and wish you the best of luck,” she said.

