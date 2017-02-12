Leopard will have it tough in DRC- Swazi Internationals 12/02/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Dlamini SOCCER – SWAZI internationals Mthunzi ‘Xavi’ Mkhontfo and Felix ‘Fela’ Badenhorst noted that Royal Leopard will have it tough against AS Vita in Kinshasa next weekend.

Interviewed after their team AS Vita recorded a 1-0 victory against the police outfit in a CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg tie at the Somhlolo National Stadium yesterday, the players said chances of the team winning were very slim.

The players also stated they missed playing at the country’s Mecca, Somhlolo.

"Heat aside, Leopard knows very well that they will have it tough in DRC. The stadium there will be filled to capacity as the fans in the DRC love football. Leopards have played against the team before and they know what to expect. Overturning this score and winning will be a very high mountain to climb."