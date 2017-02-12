 
Archives
  advertisement  
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home | SPORTS | Leopard will have it tough in DRC- Swazi Internationals
 
 

Leopard will have it tough in DRC- Swazi Internationals

12/02/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Dlamini

SOCCER – SWAZI internationals Mthunzi ‘Xavi’ Mkhontfo and Felix ‘Fela’ Badenhorst  noted that Royal Leopard will have it tough against AS Vita in Kinshasa next weekend.
Interviewed after their team AS Vita recorded a 1-0 victory against the police outfit in a CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg tie  at the Somhlolo National Stadium yesterday, the players said chances of the team winning were very slim.
The players also stated  they missed playing at the country’s Mecca, Somhlolo.
 “Heat aside, Leopard knows very well that they will have it tough in DRC. The stadium there will be filled to capacity as the fans in the DRC love football. Leopards have played against the team before and they know what to expect. Overturning this score and winning will be a very high mountain to climb.”

click here for full edition

Comments (0 posted):

Post your comment comment

Please enter the code you see in the image:
 
RELATED STORIES
 
   
     
 
advertisements
  
 
 
 
Advertise with us!
  
     
 
MOST POPULAR
 
   
     
 
MOST E-MAILED
 
   
     
 
NEWS
FEATURES & OPINION
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
Nkonyeni: three months later
Full story
Govt looks into insuring against disasters
Full story
We have no problem with Myeni’s church - Masundvwini Royal Kraal
Full story
If this number calls you, do not receive it!
Full story
Gelane antics disappointing - Parliamentarians
Full story
Bayethe! Speech from the Throne
Full story
Go Through the Process
Full story
The social grants conundrum
Full story
Dolores Godeffroy
Full story
The Wine appreciator, Charmaine Gola
Full story
Food & wine
Full story
Leopard will have it tough in DRC- Swazi Internationals
Full story
AS Vita not carried away by first leg victory- Ibenge
Full story
We won’t be intimidated in second leg - ‘Nuro’
Full story
Leopard slump to 0 -1 defeat
Full story
‘Birds’ too strong for Orapa United
Full story
 
All material © Swazi Observer. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.
This site is proudly designed & hosted by Real Image Internet.