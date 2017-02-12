 
AS Vita not carried away by first leg victory- Ibenge

12/02/2017 03:00:00 By Qondile Ntiwane

AS Vita Coach Florent Ibenge said his side will not be carried away by the 1-0 victory against Leopard.
Interviewed at the Somhlolo National Stadium yesterday, the coach who led the Democratic Republic of Congo national team in the recently ended AFCON in Gabon said their mission was not yet accomplished.  “We are happy with the win today but the main objective is qualifying.
We will work hard for the second leg to ensure we win it as well.
“We cannot afford to get carried away because Leopard can also win away.

