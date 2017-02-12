 
We won’t be intimidated in second leg - ‘Nuro’

12/02/2017 03:00:00 By Qondile Ntiwane

SOCCER – Royal Leopard Coach Sifiso Nuro Ntibane has declared that  they are ready for any challenge when they visit AS Vita in the Democratic of Congo next weekend.
In a post match interview with the coach after his charges suffered a 0-1 defeat against the DRC based side at the Somhlolo National Stadium yesterday, the coach said they already know what to expect when they go to Kinshasa for the second leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round clash.

