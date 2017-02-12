‘Birds’ too strong for Orapa United

Orapa United….. (0)0 Swallows……… (0)1

SOCCER – Mbabane Swallows just can’t stop winning. The Capital city giants made the Swazi Nation proud after pulling a gallant performance to beat Orapa United 1-0 in CAF Confederations Cup preliminary round first leg encounter played at the Francistown Sports Centre last night.

The Beautiful Birds, accompanied by over 500 colourful supporters, have one hand in the first round of the Total sponsored competition ahead of the return leg to be played next weekend at the Somhlolo National Stadium.

Swallows started off a bit sluggish as they clearly missed trusted striker Sabelo 'Sikhali' Ndzinisa who was out due to an ankle injury. The host team caused a few threats in the opening minutes of the clash and Swallows goalkeeper Sandile ‘Nkomishi’ Ginindza was forced to pull a brilliant save in the 11th minute, denying a shot by Orapa United striker, Patrick. The Birds socked the pressure until the end of the first half. The second stanza saw the locals stamp authority and taking possession of the game with the likes of Banele Pupu Sikhondze and Papy Kabamba controlling the game at the belly of the park.

The beckoning moment came in the 73rd minute and it was through the seasoned strike Wonder ‘Samba’ Jive Nhleko who pounced on a Pupu shot that was fumbled by the goalkeeper Joseph Kaelo, sending the Birds faithful into a frenzy and also extending Umkhonto Ka Shaka’s winning streak to 27 games unbeaten in all competitions.

‘Koki’ dedicates win to Swazi nation