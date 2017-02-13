Akabulaleki Van Damme – ‘Birds’ supporters 13/02/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela SOCCER -‘AKABULALEKI Van Damme’ was the song Mbabane Swallows supporters were singing as they celebrated their 1-0 victory over Botswana side Orapa United.

The victory song, which is loosely translated to ‘Van Damme can’t be killed’, was on every one of the supporters’ lips as they made their arrival from Botswana yesterday afternoon.

Mbabane Swallows beat Orapa United 1-0 in the first leg of the preliminary round of the CAF Confederations cup, courtesy of a goal from veteran winger Wonder ‘Samba-Jive’ Nhleko.

