Unity saw us winning – ‘Birds’ stars

13/02/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela
image

SOCCER – HIGH flying Mbabane Swallows players have attributed their famous 1-0 win over Orapa United to unity in the entire ‘Birds’ family.

The players said this soon after seeing off the Batswana side at the Francistown Stadium on Saturday night. 

The red and white glamour side skipper Tony ‘TT’ Tsabedze said the win was a vital for the team ahead of the return leg.

The ‘Beautiful Birds’ scored the lone goal through a Wonder ‘Samba Jive’ Nhleko in the second half strike. 

happy

“I am happy with the win which came through hard work and dedication from the players as we all worked hard throughout the match. The goal has boosted our chances of making it through to the next round.”

He said they would work hard since the second leg would be a total different match altogether.

“I would like to thank our supporters, who travelled all the way to Botswana to rally behind the team. 

“Their presence gave us more courage inside the field of play. Seeing them at the stadium made us double our effort inside the field of play,” he said. 

Strong defender Mandla Palma shared the same sentiment with the captain, saying unison saw them pulling through on foreign soil. “I am over the moon with the win. This was a result of collectiveness from everyone in the team. The away goal will be vital for us going to the return leg. We will not rest but continue working hard in the second leg.”

He also thanked the fans for their support. “I would like to thank our supporters for having faith in the team. They came in great numbers to watch the match and we commend them for that spirit,” he said.  Meanwhile, Orapa players literally failed to respond to questions as they were dejected. They rushed straight to the dressing room with their heads down. Their coach Madinda Ndlovu was also in an uncompromising mood after the match as he refused to talk to journalists.

 

