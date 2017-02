‘Weslians’ fans demand reinstatement of axed foreigners 14/02/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela SOCCER – MANZINI Wanderers supporters are said to be demanding the reinstatement of the team’s axed foreign players.

A source close to the matter confirmed that the supporters felt the board of directors had let the team down by releasing their three international players in Tawana Chikore, Tafandwa Javarani and Danny Zabo. click here for full edition