‘Bull’ MC reshuffle, Musa replaces Litchfield 14/02/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Sibusiso Masilela SOCCER - CAPITAL city giants Mbabane Highlanders board of directors have made a reshuffle in the MC as means of bringing back stability into the team.

This follows the announcement of the team’s new management committee that has replaced the interim committee headed by David Litchfield.

Litchfield has since been replaced by long serving official Musa Masuku as the acting management committee Chairman.