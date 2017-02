‘Sikhali’ likely to feature in return leg 14/02/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela SOCCER – TOTAL CAF Confederations Cup envoys Mbabane Swallows could be boosted by the return of prolific striker Sabelo ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa when they take on Orapa United on Saturday at the Somhlolo National Stadium.

The Sihlangu marksman sat out of the first leg of the match due to an ankle injury where the team emerged victorious by 1-0 on Saturday night at the Francistown Sports Centre.