Battle still on – Orapa coach

READY OR NOT..WE ARE HERE: Some of the Orapa United players pictured upon arrival at the King Mswati III International Airport yesterday afternoon. (Pics:Sabelo Majola)

SOCCER - “THE battle is still on and its survival of the fittest. We are here to fight for a win.”

These were the exact words uttered by Orapa United head coach Madinda Ndlovu upon arrival at the Sikhuphe International Airport yesterday at 5pm.

The optimistic mentor said what happened in Francistown on Saturday was a closed chapter now and they were here to play a different game altogether.

Victory

“Football is a game of mistakes and the team with the least mistakes triumphs. We made a mistake against Swallows in the first leg but results of the game are not the same, spectators should brace themselves for what would be an exhilarating match of football,” he said.

Ndlovu said Orapa played extremely well for a team that was formed only four years ago.

“Holding a team that boasts multiple years in the competition to a narrow 1-0 victory speaks volumes about Orapa,” he said.

He picked Swallows captain Tony ‘TT’ Tsabedze and Wonder ‘Samba Jive’ Nhleko as key players, who added valuable experience to the local team.

“They spent some time in South Africa, rubbing shoulders and playing with some of the best in the game, so there is no denying the experience they have. It’s not over until the final whistle on Saturday,” he said.

Only a 14-member delegation arrived yesterday and the rest of the team will arrive today. They were welcomed by Mbabane Swallows General Manager Sandile ‘Beyond 2 000’ Zwane.

We need to score two goals - Mosige

SOCCER - ORAPA United skipper Thabang Mosige admitted the team faces immense pressure against Mbabane Swallows.

He said they needed to rise above the challenge and score two goals. Mosige said they did not know anything about Swallows or their playing tactics but now that they knew enough about the local side, they would do everything in their power to triumph and make up for the loss at home.

“We know which areas to close down and we know who is capable of what. One in particular is the defensive midfielder in dreads (Papy Tshitshimbi), he closed us down from all angles and made sure we don’t trouble them,” he said. The CAF Confederations Cup debutants will play Swallows in the second leg of the competition at Somhlolo National Stadium on Saturday after a 0-1 defeat in the first leg in their own backyard.

The four-year old Mascom Top 8 champions are in the country for the first time, searching for an away victory to boost their chances of advancing to the next stage of the tournament.