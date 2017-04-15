 
Swallows were denied a genuine goal - Leopards coach

15/04/2017 03:03:00 By Sabelo Majola

SOCCER - AC Leopard head coach Nabi ‘Nash’ Nasrendiwe has come out to say that Mbabane Swallows’ equalising goal against his club was not an offside as ruled out by the referees.
Swallows lost 0-1 to Leopard in Congo Brazzaville last week Sunday in the first leg of the CAF Confederations Cup play-offs.
Swallows, through Kingu Midu scored an equalising goal to cancel the hosts’ 1-0 lead but his great header was ruled offside by the assistant referee, much to the astonishment of the local side and spectators.  Nabi, said from what he saw, the player was not in an offside position and it was a genuine goal.

