Beckoning moment for ‘Birds 15/04/2017 03:04:00 By Sibusiso Masilela SOCCER – Capital city giants and the country’s envoys Mbabane Swallows will have to put their first leg bad experience aside and make the country proud by advancing to the group stages of the Total CAF Confederation Cup at the expense of Congolese side AC Leopard this afternoon at the Somhlolo National Stadium.

The red and white and glamour side was exposed to hostile conditions and poor refereeing during the first leg match played last weekend in Brazzaville where they gallantly bowed down to a 0-1 loss.