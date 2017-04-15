That’s a ‘manufactured result’ – SuperSport experts

‘manufactured result: Supersport's Thomas Kwenaite.

SOCCER - SUPERSPORT'S Thomas Kwenaite has described the outcome of the CAF Confederation Cup match between Mbabane Swallows and AC Leopards as a ‘manufactured result’.

He said this during the Soccer Africa show where they were analyzing games played over the weekend.

Kwenaite, who was also in Congo Brazzaville to watch the match, said he was not happy with the way the referees handled the match where Swallows lost 0-1.

While showing the video footage of the match, the SuperSport’s panel of experts felt Swallows were hard done in the match.

They all blasted the referees for what they also described as ‘selling our football’.

Decisions

They showed a number of wrong decisions by the Burundian referees.

Kwenaite said the bad refereeing was so awful that the CAF leaders, watching this drama unfold must have felt ashamed of themselves and the programmes that select such referees, who should be the best that Africa can offer, and give them responsibility to take charge of such games.

He said AC Leopard scored their lone goal from a corner kick that never was.

“This I say because I was there and the ball did not cross the line to give AC Leopard a corner kick.”

He said the worse case was when the referee denied Swallows a clear goal.

“They ruled offside a clear goal that looked so obvious that only one working on certain instructions would turn down. It was a genuine goal and I still ask myself why it was disallowed by the referees.”

He said he was also surprised to see the referee giving Swallows keeper Sandile ‘Nkomishi’ Ginindza caution and further awarding the opposition a free-kick inside the box.

By the time the match reached the 85th minute with the score still 0-0; the referee awarded AC Leopard a dubious corner kick that resulted to their goal. Two minutes later, Swallows equalised but again they were struck with the worse decision possible.

A swift Swallows counter attack appeared to have caught the AC Leopards defenders off guard and when the ball was passed to Mido he scored with a great header between three defenders but the goal was not given, as the players and Swallows officials watched in horror, the line-man flashed his flag, accusing the player of being off-side when it was clear he scored from an on-side position.

Kwenaite said it did not end there as the match commissioner was also seen talking to the referees while the game was still a progress.

Complained

“This is not supposed to happen and when Swallows reserves complained, one of them was given a red card. I really felt bad for Swallows because they were cheated in broad day light.”

He also wondered as to why Swallows player Sabelo ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa had been suspended by CAF for the second leg after he is said to have damaged the dressing room door.

“I don’t know how this happened because in the dressing rooms there were soldiers carrying AK 47, and the players wouldn’t have kicked the door.”

He said even if that happened, CAF should have conducted investigations.

“This is totally wrong, this player was a constant threat to AC Leopard and now he is a suspended without proper investigation.

This is not the way to go.”The other experts including Mabena and Mamadou Gay said this was a typical scenario of selling our football.

After the game Swallows were given a standing ovation by AC Leopards fans, who clapped hands and chanted referee, referee, referee as the players were driven out of the stadium.