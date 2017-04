‘Bull’ congratulates ‘Birds’ 16/04/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Dlamini SOCCER – Capital city giants Mbabane Highlanders have congratulated their rivals Mbabane Swallows on their momentous win.

Through a press statement sent by Mbabane Highlanders chairman of the board of directors Zweli Jele yesterday. Mbabane Highlanders congratulated Swallows for the win, mentioning that the win improves the country's football rating globally.