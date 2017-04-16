Magical ‘Birds’ make the nation proud

Mbabane Swallows hero Banele 'pupu' Sikhondze congratulated by teammates after scoring the fourth and winning goal against AC Leopards of Congo Brazzaville during the CAF Confederation Cup second leg at Somhlolo National Stadium yesterday. Swal

Mbabane Swallows............. (1)4 AC Leopards......................... (2)2 (Aggregate score 4-3 in favour of Swallows)

SOCCER – No weapon formed against the ‘Beautiful Birds’ shall prosper.

Capital city giants Mbabane Swallows produced heroics and ‘magic’ to make the country proud by becoming the first local team to qualify for the group stages of any CAF sanctioned tournament in the form of the Total Confederation Cup.

Umkonto KaShaka are indeed the toast of the nation after coming from two goals down to produce an unbelievable 4-2 win over AC Leopards, booking themselves a place in the last eight of the continent’s second premier club competition.

This was during a match played at the county’s only football Mecca the Somhlolo National Stadium where the red and white side provoked wild celebrations from the over 5 000 football lovers, who braved the chilly weather to rally behind the local envoys in their quest to take local football to greater heights. Swallows have also banged home E3.4 million by virtue of qualifying for the group stages. It was never easy for Swallows, who were unfairly deprived the services of their talisman Sabelo ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa, who was suspended for the match over an alleged broken dressing room door in Brazzaville. The Thabo ‘Koki ‘Vilakati led troops had to endure hardness even on home soil by trailing 1-2 at halftime. It was the visitors, who drew first blood 17 minutes into action through striker Heritier, who blasted home a flick on header from Bakouvacarof with a sublime strike taken at the edge of the box. AC Leopards were again at it in the half hour mark when speedy striker Makiesse made it 2-0. He scored with a fine low volley, giving goalkeeper Sandile ‘Nkomishi’ Ginindza no chance.

The local side did no despair as they tried to force their way back into the match.

They finally scored the first goal in the 39th minute through skipper Tony ‘TT’ Tsabedze, who fired from outside the box to beat the opposition keeper with a powerful shot.

It was not over yet as fullback Sanele Mkhweli revived the hopes of the nation 10 minutes into the second half when he levelled matters with a sublime header coming from a Wonder ‘Samba’ Nhleko corner.

The mission was not yet accomplished as hardworking anchorman Pappy Kabamba scored the third goal which was still not enough for the ‘Birds’ He scored with a great header after a Banele Pupu’ Sikhondze corner kick. Just when crowd had accepted what was going to a dignified exit for the Birds’, enterprising midfielder ‘Pupu’ Sikhondze sealed the ticket for Swallows in the referee’s added four minutes when he connected a Sandile Hlatshwako flick on header before firing past the helpless goalkeeper, provoking wild celebrations at the stadium. Soon after that the referee blew the final whistle and that meant Swallows are through to the group stages.