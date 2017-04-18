‘Birds’ say thank you very much 18/04/2017 03:00:00 By Mphikeleli Msibi SOCCER – CAPITAL city giants and the country’s only envoys in the CAF Confederation Cup have never felt support like they did in their last match played at Somhlolo National Stadium on Saturday.

Swallows beat AC Leopards 4-2 (4-3 on aggregate) to become the first local team to advance to the group stages of the continental showpiece.

On behalf of the entire team, Mbabane Swallows CEO Sibusiso Manana has thanked SwaziBank, Nedbank, FA, PLS, government and all Swazis for their unwavering support.