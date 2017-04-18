 
‘Bull’ draw, Wanderers win

18/04/2017 03:00:00 By Mphikeleli Msibi
image LIFE SAVER: Colani ‘Chocco’ Sibandze scored from the spot, to ensure Highlanders got a 2-all draw.

SOCCER - AS the curtain comes down on the 2017 MTN Premier League season, with only three matches left in the campaign, there is a dogfight at the basement of the table, with three teams Sea Birds, Red Lions and Mbabane Highlanders - all staring relegation in the face.

Two teams will be chopped at the end of the season and Sea Birds’ chances are really fading while the others have a chance to cheat the dreaded axe.

In yesterday’s games, Mbabane Highlanders pulled a last minute gulp to force a 2-2 draw against Sea Birds during a match played a Mavuso Sports Centre.

It was a game of two halves where Highlanders were better in the first half while Sea Birds came strong in the second half.

Both teams went into this match hoping to secure maximum points to enhance their chances of survival.

The ‘Bull’ scored first through Sifiso Dlamini in the 17th minute and the match went to the break with them in the driver’s seat.

Sea Birds came strong in the second half where they scored two goals to take the lead. They scored their second goal in the 90th minute and thought they had won the match but only for Highlanders to get a penalty in added time. Colani ‘Chocco’ Sibandze then scored from the spot, to ensure a 2-all draw.

This result leaves Highlander still fighting to repel relegation.

But things could look bleaker for the ‘Black Bull’ as they appear  not to have a clear plan in this extremely close relegation run-in where teams in the bottom-half of the log are mostly separated by only three points.

They will now play against  Green Mamba, Young Buffaloes and Mbabane Swallows.

On paper, it does not look like an achievable goal but if everyone puts shoulder to the wheel, then they can survive. Coach Rodney ‘Stumbo’ Charles hasn’t had sufficient time with the team, having only been in charge for two matches. The second match played at the same venue saw Young Buffaloes and Moneni Pirates settling for a goalless draw.  This also means the battle for the second spot is still on with Mbabane Swallows having already won the league. In another match played at Mayaluka Stadium, Manzini Wanderers beat Tambuti FC 1-0. Tambuti are also not safe from relegation while Wanderers look to cement their top eight finish at the end of the season. 

 

