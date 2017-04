Relegation battle continues on Sunday 19/04/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela SOCCER - THE MTN Premier League has reached its interesting stage in the bottom four where the battle for survival continues for the likes of Sea Birds, Red Lions, Mbabane Highlanders and Tambuti.

The four teams will on Sunday play at the same time at various venues in the country in order to avoid conspiracy until the end of the campaign where two of them will eventually 'kiss goodbye' to the elite league.