Bayethe wena Waphakathi

19/04/2017 03:00:00 By Mphikeleli Msibi Sports Editor
image

SOCCER - MBABANE Swallows boss and Premier League of Swaziland Chairman Victor ‘Maradona’ Gamedze has expressed much appreciation on the role played by King Mswati III in the team’s historic CAF Confederation Cup campaign heroics.

Gamedze was speaking during an interview aired on South African radio station Ligwalagwala FM yesterday.

He was congratulated for the team’s heroics in their historic TOTAL CAF Confederation Cup tournament where Swallows beat AC Leopards from Congo Brazzaville 4-2 this past Saturday at the Somhlolo National Stadium to overcome the first leg 0-1 deficit.

Support

It was when he was asked what the government was doing for the team that Gamedze took the opportunity to express his gratitude to the country’s authorities for their support.

“As Mbabane Swallows, we would like to thank the country’s authorities for their support. His Majesty King Mswati III is a visionary leader whose passion for sports is unmatched, especially when it comes to the development of football in the country.”

Venue

Gamedze thanked the king for allowing them to break protocol and use the Somhlolo National Stadium, amidst the national events that were supposed to be taking centre stage at the time. 

He said the Prime Minister Dr Sibusiso Dlamini also played an imperative role as he is the one who spoke to the King on the issue of the stadium. 

“The premier, through the ministry of sports, culture and youth affairs, made it his mission to go and ask the king for the availability of the stadium.

 The stadium is usually closed for other national events during this time of the year but we were able to host the visiting team at the venue.”

Gamedze said the king allowed them to use the stadium because he was also aware of the match.

“The king was also concerned about this match and we say Bayethe for allowing us to break protocol and use the stadium.”

He said the king gave an instruction that they should use the stadium no matter what because he was a visionary leader, who has passion for sports.

He said they also received a congratulatory message from the government after the match.

“The PM congratulated the team and promised to make it a formal event where he would personally congratulate the team for making it to the group stages.”

 Gamedze then thanked all those behind the team’s success in the tournament.  ‘Umkhoto KaShaka’ will now wait for the draw to take place on April 25. On another note, Gamedze wished the king a Happy Birthday.

“Happy 49th Birthday Your Majesty and may you live long and happy. Under your benevolent leadership, may we continue to see the sun of happiness shine forever in our country. Bayethe wena Waphakathi. Khula Mlisa.”

 

