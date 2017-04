‘Bull’ promise to fight until the very end 20/04/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Dlamini SOCCER – CAPITAL city giants Mbabane Highlanders have vowed to fight their relegation battle until the end.

Highlanders PRO Mphumelelo Mnisi said despite the team’s current disappointing standing on the log, they would fight against relegation tooth and nail.

“It is quite to clear all and sundry that all is not well in the club. We are not in a good position and we have to fight until the end. click here for full edition