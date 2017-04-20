 
SwaziBank Cup finals next Sunday

20/04/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Dlamini
image

SOCCER – THE much anticipated SwaziBank Cup #Yelele final pitting army side Young Buffaloes against NFD ambitious side Matsapha United will be played next Sunday at Somhlolo National Stadium.

This was revealed by SwaziBank MD Zakhele Lukhele yesterday.

The two teams will lock horns for the E1million first prize tournament sponsored by the ‘bank with a heart.’

“We have finalised the date of the finals and the other details, including the entrance fee, will be announced tomorrow (today) during the kit presentation.”

He said they were impressed with the progress of the tournament since it started.

“We started with 32 teams and only two will be playing in the finals. All the teams displayed high level of competitiveness and it is only that in a game of football it’s either you win or lose, especially in a cup tournament,” Lukhele said.

The MD further revealed that the SwaziBank Cup Under-20 final will curtain raise for the main match on Sunday. 

Inaugural SwaziBank Cup Under-20 champions Manzini Sundowns face-off with Police side Royal Leopard after eliminating Young Buffaloes and Green Mamba, respectively, in the semi-finals of the tournament. 

Matsapha United have had a fairytale journey so far in the campaign, booting out big name teams such as Mbabane Swallows, Manzini Sundowns, and Manzini Wanderers in that order. 

Their opponents, Young Buffaloes, are fresh from a cup final, which they eventually lost to Mbabane Swallows, thanks to a Sabelo ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa header. 

On another note, the teams will be presented with their kits for the finals at the SwaziBank auditorium today at 3pm.

 

Prize breakdown

Award Amount

Champions E1 million

Runners-up E400 000

Semi-final losers E100 000 

Quarter final losers E20 000

Second round losers E10 000

First round losers E5 000

Players of the Series E13 000

Top Goal Scorer E10 000

Coach of the Tournament E8 500

Player of the Match (from 

quarter final stage) E2 000

Media awards E30 000

Best finisher (first division) E10 000

Best finisher (super league) E10 000

Referees of the Tournament E7 500

Best PRO E7 000

 
 

