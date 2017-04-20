SwaziBank Cup finals next Sunday

SOCCER – THE much anticipated SwaziBank Cup #Yelele final pitting army side Young Buffaloes against NFD ambitious side Matsapha United will be played next Sunday at Somhlolo National Stadium.
This was revealed by SwaziBank MD Zakhele Lukhele yesterday.
The two teams will lock horns for the E1million first prize tournament sponsored by the ‘bank with a heart.’
“We have finalised the date of the finals and the other details, including the entrance fee, will be announced tomorrow (today) during the kit presentation.”
He said they were impressed with the progress of the tournament since it started.
“We started with 32 teams and only two will be playing in the finals. All the teams displayed high level of competitiveness and it is only that in a game of football it’s either you win or lose, especially in a cup tournament,” Lukhele said.
The MD further revealed that the SwaziBank Cup Under-20 final will curtain raise for the main match on Sunday.
Inaugural SwaziBank Cup Under-20 champions Manzini Sundowns face-off with Police side Royal Leopard after eliminating Young Buffaloes and Green Mamba, respectively, in the semi-finals of the tournament.
Matsapha United have had a fairytale journey so far in the campaign, booting out big name teams such as Mbabane Swallows, Manzini Sundowns, and Manzini Wanderers in that order.
Their opponents, Young Buffaloes, are fresh from a cup final, which they eventually lost to Mbabane Swallows, thanks to a Sabelo ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa header.
On another note, the teams will be presented with their kits for the finals at the SwaziBank auditorium today at 3pm.
Prize breakdown
Award Amount
Champions E1 million
Runners-up E400 000
Semi-final losers E100 000
Quarter final losers E20 000
Second round losers E10 000
First round losers E5 000
Players of the Series E13 000
Top Goal Scorer E10 000
Coach of the Tournament E8 500
Player of the Match (from
quarter final stage) E2 000
Media awards E30 000
Best finisher (first division) E10 000
Best finisher (super league) E10 000
Referees of the Tournament E7 500
Best PRO E7 000
