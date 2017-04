Farai Foundation donates soccer kit to John Wesley 21/04/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Dlamini SOCCER – THE Farai foundation, through its patron Prince Majaha yesterday donated a soccer kit to John Wesley primary school.

Speaking during the event held at the school's chapel, Prince Majaha said sports were integral in any child's upbringing because it taught them perseverance and determination while also keeping them healthy.