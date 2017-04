SwaziBank Cup finalists longing for Confed ticket 21/04/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Sabelo Majola SOCCER - The stage is set for the 14th edition SwaziBank Cup finals and players from both Young Buffaloes and Matsapha United have expressed hunger and zeal to be crowned champions and participate in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

The teams were presented with playing kits during an event held at the bank's auditorium yesterday.