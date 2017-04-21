‘BIRDS’ GIVE ‘BULL’ LIFELINE

GOAL SCORER: Sabelo 'Sikhali' Ndzinisa.

SOCCER – MTN Premier League champions Mbabane Swallows eased Mbabane Highlanders’ relegation fears when they beat Red Lions 3-0 in last night’s game played at Somhlolo National Stadium.

Had Red lions won the clash, they would have surpassed Landers' 16 points but they would remain in the drop zone with a single point separating them from ‘Landers.

Swallows stamped their authority from the first minute, finding the back of the net through Sabelo 'Sikhali' Ndzinisa, who finished off a cross from Banele 'Pupu' Sikhondze with a fine shot.

The ‘Beautiful Birds’ made sure to maintain their unbeaten run while also dismantling the opposition when they scored their second in the third minute.

Kingu Mydo, who started the game ahead of Tony 'TT' Tsabedze on the left wing, scored a wonderful free kick a few yards from the box with keeper Mbongeni Motsa hearing the echoes of the ball hitting the net. Defender Talent Maphosa also featured in the game after a prolonged period on the bench.

Swallows goalkeeper Sandile 'Nkomishi' Ginindza was on holiday and the only crucial save he made was denying Solomon Oladele on a one-on-one situation in the 35th minute.

He received a pass from Mthokozisi Hlatjwako but his composure didn't show as he pulled the trigger direct at a tight angle. Swallows made it 3-0 four minutes from time when ‘Pupu’ capitalised from Sandile Hlatjwako's cross, letting fly a short range strike to ensure they get all three points.

Swallows made a double substitution in the second half, introducing Sizolwethu Shabalala and Richard Mccreesh in place of Sandile Hlatjwako and Papy Kabamba, respectively and the pair made their presence felt in their quest to have a slot in the team's first eleven. The second half produced nothing special and the score remained 3-0 in favour of the champions. Red Lions remain second from bottom with 15 points.