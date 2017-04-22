 
Archives
  advertisement  
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home | SPORTS | I love Swazi football – AC Leopards coach
 
 

I love Swazi football – AC Leopards coach

22/04/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela

SOCCER - Mbabane Swallows recent CAF Confederation Cup opponents AC Leopards’ coach Nabi ‘Nash’ Nasrendiwe has since declared his love for Swazi football.
The Romanian coach declared his love for Swazi football during SuperSport’s weekly programme Football Africa.
He said he was fond of local football and would love to coach a local team in the future if given a chance.
“I was impressed with the style of play of Swallows during our two matches where they showed energy and precision in their play. They played as a team and I must say they are a strong side that can fight anywhere.”

click here for full edition

Comments (0 posted):

Post your comment comment

Please enter the code you see in the image:
 
RELATED STORIES
 
   
     
 
advertisements
  
 
Advertise with us!
  
 
Advertise with us!
  
     
 
MOST POPULAR
 
   
     
 
MOST E-MAILED
 
   
     
 
NEWS
FEATURES & OPINION
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
Schools HODs stand to get E58 000 backdated dvuladvula
Full story
Prisons canteen constitution exposes Commissioner Mzuthini
Full story
Sikhuphe City works begin in July
Full story
Ludzidzini Governor TV Mtetwa sick
Full story
HURRY! GET YOUR BUSHFIRE TICKET – PM
Full story
The effects of recession to an economy
Full story
YOU ARE BETTER OFF WITH A HUSBAND YOU LOVE THAN ONE WHO LOVES YOU
Full story
KING’S POSITION ON DIVORCE CLEAR
Full story
PASTOR KHABO TO LAUNCH HER FIRST ALBUM
Full story
Umlangeni featuring Kukhanya Okusha back
Full story
STITCH THE DJ GIVES BIRTH TO ‘NO DOUBT TV’
Full story
‘Bizzah’ off to Cameroon
Full story
Red Lions vow to remain in the elite league next season
Full story
I love Swazi football – AC Leopards coach
Full story
‘Birds’ want to maintain league unbeaten record
Full story
Who will go down?
Full story
 
All material © Swazi Observer. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.
This site is proudly designed & hosted by Real Image Internet.