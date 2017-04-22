I love Swazi football – AC Leopards coach 22/04/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela SOCCER - Mbabane Swallows recent CAF Confederation Cup opponents AC Leopards’ coach Nabi ‘Nash’ Nasrendiwe has since declared his love for Swazi football.

The Romanian coach declared his love for Swazi football during SuperSport’s weekly programme Football Africa.

He said he was fond of local football and would love to coach a local team in the future if given a chance.

“I was impressed with the style of play of Swallows during our two matches where they showed energy and precision in their play. They played as a team and I must say they are a strong side that can fight anywhere.” click here for full edition