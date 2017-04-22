 
‘Birds’ want to maintain league unbeaten record

22/04/2017 03:00:00 By Sabelo Majola

SOCCER - Mbabane Swallows head coach Thabo ‘Koki’ Vilakati has emphasized on the team’s desire to win all their remaining league matches, amid speculation that their 3-0 victory over Red Lions gave Mbabane Highlanders a lifeline.
Mbabane Swallows have four games left in the league including the Mbabane derby against Highlanders, having already clinched the league title.
In a post match interview after the team’s 17th victory of the season over Red Lions where they won 3-1, Vilakati said he was worried with the player’s mentality now that they had already been crowned champions.
He said this might have a negative impact on their quest to win all four remaining games in the campaign.

