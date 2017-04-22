 
Who will go down?

22/04/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela
image

SOCCER – With the MTN Premier League entering its final stages, there are still at least four sides firmly in the relegation battle.

 

While Sea Birds and Red Lions’ chances seem to be getting slimmer by the week, both  still believe they can escape.

All four clubs are battling to ensure they avoid relegation at the end of the current campaign.

The relegation battle is headlined by both Mbabane Highlanders and Red Lions, who are closer to the edge of the sharp edged relegation axe. 

The two sides are the talk of the town lately mainly because of their positions on the log with the capital city giants occupying the third spot from bottom with 16 points while Red Lions are in the drop zone, two points shy from the ‘Bull’.

Bottom side Sea Birds’ survival hopes are as slim as the fashionable skinny jeans as they only have eight points after 19 matches. 

Tambuti have not been highlighted much in the relegation battle but the Lubombo based outfit is not spared from the war. Sitting just four places from the base with 17 points, a loss for the Alou Badara-led charges would drag them deeper into a sticky situation. They will play against Swallows this weekend.

Highlanders will face-off with Mbabane Swallows, a team that made it clear they won’t do anyone any favours. 

The MTN Premier League champions Swallows will play relegation threatened Tambuti, Manzini Wanderers before taking on Highlanders in their quest to end their league campaign without a loss. 

 Swallows  Chief Executive Officer Sibusiso Manana said they were determined to rewrite local football history books by winning all their remaining games.  

“We will not do favours anyone in the league where we want to maintain our good run. We will continue fighting for maximum points in all the remaining games. We will continue playing with integrity as a team until the end of the season.”

He said they would use the league games to prepare for the CAF Confederation Cup where they are in the group stages.

Supporters

“We invite our supporters to attend our match against Tambuti on Sunday (tomorrow) in Nhlangano where we are looking for three points. 

This is a good opportunity for our supporters in the Shiselweni region to paint the stadium red and white and we promise to display entertaining football,” he said. 

The Thabo ‘Koki’ Vilakati-led side has been enjoying  rich form in the league where they have managed to secure 18 wins and a single draw, which was against Midas City. 

Worth noting is that Red Lions recorded wins against all its next opponents in the first round while Highlanders dropped points. 

 
 
Red Lions first round results against next opponents:
 
Red Lions  2 Tambuti 0
Red Lions 2 Sea Birds 1
Midas City 2 Red Lions 3
Mbabane Highlanders first round results against next opponents:
Young Buffaloes 0 Mbabane Highlanders 0
Mbabane Highlanders 1 Green Mamba 4
Mbabane Swallows 3 Mbabane Highlanders 2
 

