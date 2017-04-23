Nelson leaves Green Mamba over salary disagreement 23/04/2017 03:00:00 By Sabelo Majola SOCCER - South Africa-born player Nelson Mnditshwana has left Correctional Services side Green Mamba over salary disagreements.

The player has already left the country and is back to his home country, where he is currently training alone to keep fit while looking for a new club.

Matter

A source close to the matter asserted that the team opted to cut his salary, something that did not go down well with the player hence the reason to leave the Correctional Services side.

When reached for comment on the matter, Green Mamba CEO Thami Phakathi said the player signed a competitive contract and due to his poor performance, the team decided to let him go.

"It is not a strange thing in football for a player to leave a club due to poor performances and it is true we let Nelson go but there is no truth in that he left because we cut his salary," he said.