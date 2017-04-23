Wanderers meeting postponed to Saturday 23/04/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela SOCCER - The much anticipated Manzini Wanderers mass meeting was yesterday postponed to next week Saturday at the same venue; Manzini Library.

This comes after the team’s directors failed to show up for the ‘big indaba’ which was scheduled for yesterday due to personal reasons.

The team’s elder Reverend Percy Mngomezulu, who was voted as the Chairman of the meeting, told the over 60 supporters that the decision was taken in respect of the court order issued on April 13 by Judge Sipho Nkosi. click here for full edition