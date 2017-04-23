Malanti Chiefs back in Premier League

Malanti Chiefs……………….. (2)3 Hub Sundowns………....…… (1)1

SOCCER – Malanti Chiefs are back in the MTN Premier League after their 3-1 victory over Hub Sundowns at Killarney Stadium yesterday.

Goals from Gomezgani Gondwe, Lindokuhle Fakudze and Charles Molopo wrapped the bequest for Malanti Chiefs, who were relegated to the National First Division last season.

Third placed Vovovo’s 0-1 loss to Madlenya, confirmed Malanti Chiefs’ promotion back to the premier league. With six points to play for, Vovovo can’t level Malanti’s 44 points as eight points separate the two teams.

The former SwaziBank Cup champions will accompany NFD rivals Matsapha United to the elite league next season.

Under the guidance of Mduduzi Nxumalo, Malanti Chiefs dropped only 11 points in 20 games and scored a total of 46 goals.

Meanwhile, Matsapha United thrashed Lubombo based side City Warriors 4-1 at Mavuso Sports Centre yesterday, having fielded their B squad.

Notable

Vusumuzi Zungu, Sabelo ‘Sawa’ Gamedze, Sibonelo Dlamini and Jimoh Moses were some of the team’s notable stars, who were left on the bench in this encounter but it didn’t stop the uncrowned champions from winning the game effortlessly.

Matsapha need just a single point to clinch the National First Division title as Malanti Chiefs are mathematically in it. It took the champions 17 minutes to take the lead through veteran midfielder Dennis ‘Yuki’ Masina, who made a break and found space in the box to score. 11 minutes later, Mthobisi Mdluli doubled the score in the same fashion. Matsapha were not done yet as Nkosinamandla Nkambule connected a cross from John Neguyani, to net a fine shot and make the score 3-0 in the 38th minute.

City Warriors struggled to break Matsapha’s defence and they had only one shot on target in the first half.

The match went to the break with Matsapha United leading 3-0. Matsapha continued where they left off in the first stanza and DR Congo-born Mike Dombo employed his pace and skill to go past defenders and unleashed a shot, to score his fourth for the team in the 74th minute.

City Warriors pulled one back five minutes from time when Sadam Gamedze set Sipho Dlamini in the box and he scored, to make it 1-4.