Court orders that Mashumi freely stands for elections

SOCCER – National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) Vice President Mashumi Shongwe should freely participate in the Football Association’s elections to be held tomorrow.

This was an order issued by High Court Judge Sipho Nkosi yesterday following a notice of an urgent appeal against last week’s judgment by Judge Ticheme Dlamini issued in favour of Shongwe, which has been filed by the NFAS Appeals Board.

The Appeals Board and the NFAS have now filed an appeal for a review of the judgment that was issued by Judge Ticheme Dlamini last week.

The Appeals Board has been cited as the first respondent in the matter with the NFAS cited as the second respondent, respectively. Judge Nkosi yesterday ordered that Shongwe take part in the elections pending finalisation of the appeal’s case.

When asked by Ju-dge Nkosi on what would happen in the event Shongwe wins and the FA becomes successful in its appeal application, lawyer Sakhile Dlamini for Shongwe submitted that if it calls for, then Shongwe would resign from the presidency.

Judge Nkosi noted that there would be no prejudice suffered by the respondents if the court ordered that he take part in the elections. Lawyer Noel Mabuza for the Football Association had no objection and Judge Nkosi issued the order that Shongwe freely take part in the elections.

Granting

“After having heard both counsel, and that the respondents do not oppose granting of prayer 3.2, the court orders that the applicant should freely participate in the coming elections,” Judge Nkosi ordered.

This means that Shongwe will, tomorrow contest with incumbent FA President Adam ‘Bomber’ Mthethwa.

Last week Judge Dlamini made a ruling that Shongwe, who had been suspended and banned from football activities, was now eligible to stand for NFAS elections as the ruling lifted both his suspension and his 12-month ban from football activities in the country.

Shongwe had filed an urgent application at the High Court, seeking an order to set aside the suspension and the 12-month ban.

He had argued that the application was urgent in the sense that he wanted to participate in the NFAS presidential elections to be held tomorrow.

Finalisation

Following this ruling, the NFAS rushed to court again filing the notice of an application for review of Judge Dlamini’s ruling, which effectively would have interdicted Shongwe from taking part in the elections pending finalisation of the appeal.

Shongwe was suspended by NFAS after he contested for the chairmanship position of the Shiselweni Regional Football Association (SRFA), an affiliate of NFAS. Enos Vilane, who was running for the same position, raised a concern that Shongwe should not have contested because he was vice president of NFAS. His complaint was based on Article 34 (10) of the NFAS statutes. This all happened in May 2016.

After the issue was raised and deliberated, NFAS was of the view that Shongwe should have resigned as NFAS vice president seven days before the SRFA elections. Shongwe went on with his contestation because he, and NFAS, were not sure of the meaning of the provision. Therefore, there was a need of an arbitrator to sort this issue.

However, the arbitration did not take place, even though the registrar of the High Court was approached on the issue, yet the SRFA elections were taking place.

The position taken by NFAS, according to Shongwe in his founding affidavit, equated him to someone who was already occupying the Shiselweni office yet he was just a nominee. Shongwe did not resign and his lawyers told NFAS that Article 34 (10) was inapplicable in his case as he was not holding two positions.

Suspended

He pointed out that he would resign once he succeeded in the Shiselweni elections.

On July 10, 2016, the elections went on as planned and Shongwe won the elections. Three days later, NFAS convened a meeting where a decision to suspend Shongwe was taken. He was informed through the media that he was suspended.

He was further fined E10 000 by NFAS, after appearing before the NFAS disciplinary committee on November 15, 2016. He paid E5 000 because the other E5 000 was suspended for three years. He did not appeal the sentence. He was then banned from football for 12 months by the NFAS Appeals Board on April 18, 2017. This was after NFAS lodged an appeal on January 16, 2017.