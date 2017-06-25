Swazi Bolt wins Berlin Meet 25/06/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela ATHLETICS- Local sprinter Sibusiso 'Swazi Bolt' Matsenjwa was off to a bright in his European camp after winning the Berlin meeting held on Friday.

The RSP athlete is currently in Berlin, Germany for a training camp ahead of the World Championships slated for London in August.

Matsenjwa won both the 100m race and 200m respectively clocking 10.35s and 21.00s.

Matsenjwa outclassed top South African sprinter Anaso Jobodwane who came second in the 100m before outrunning the German pair of Lucas Jacubck and George Rolana who came second and third respectively in the 200m race. click here for full edition