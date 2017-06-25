 
Archives
  advertisement  
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home | SPORTS | Dikwena banking on Birds’ victory against Sfaxien
 
 

Dikwena banking on Birds’ victory against Sfaxien

25/06/2017 03:00:00 By Sabelo Majola

SOCCER-Platinum Stars are banking on Mbabane Swallows to win their fixture against CS Sfaxien of Tunisia to revive their chances of qualifying for the quarterfinals.
Despite sitting at the bottom of group B with a mere two points, Stars have not thrown in the towel yet as they are mathematically not out of contention for the CAF Confederation quarterfinals.
According to information sourced from Kickoff.com, Stars caretaker coach Willem Jackson said the only chance they have is for CS Sfaxien to lose its two remaining games in the competition and they get all six points in their two games.

click here for full edition

Comments (0 posted):

Post your comment comment

Please enter the code you see in the image:
 
RELATED STORIES
 
   
     
 
advertisements
  
 
Advertise with us!
  
 
Advertise with us!
  
     
 
MOST POPULAR
 
   
     
 
MOST E-MAILED
 
   
     
 
NEWS
FEATURES & OPINION
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
Shawwal moon cited, first day of Eid Al Fitr.
Full story
King’s Office employee, wife killed in accident
Full story
I have seen Oliveira, he is alive - Prophet
Full story
Interventions underway
Full story
Foreign Affairs to have 4 Under Secretaries
Full story
Structural Violence against Children
Full story
Showcasing Level of Innovation from Rural, Urban Schools in Swaziland
Full story
Sitezi must sit down
Full story
Princess Sibahle on ‘shutting down Swaziland’
Full story
THE BIGGEST, MOST LOVED HIP HOP FESTIVAL
Full story
Hipnotik 2017 Line-up
Full story
It’s all system go for FA General Assembly
Full story
MELUSI KHUMALO WINS KWAMAGOGO
Full story
Swazi Bolt wins Berlin Meet
Full story
Dikwena banking on Birds’ victory against Sfaxien
Full story
SA legends are Prince Majaha foundation champs
Full story
 
All material © Swazi Observer. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.
This site is proudly designed & hosted by Real Image Internet.