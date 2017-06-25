Dikwena banking on Birds’ victory against Sfaxien 25/06/2017 03:00:00 By Sabelo Majola SOCCER-Platinum Stars are banking on Mbabane Swallows to win their fixture against CS Sfaxien of Tunisia to revive their chances of qualifying for the quarterfinals.

Despite sitting at the bottom of group B with a mere two points, Stars have not thrown in the towel yet as they are mathematically not out of contention for the CAF Confederation quarterfinals.

According to information sourced from Kickoff.com, Stars caretaker coach Willem Jackson said the only chance they have is for CS Sfaxien to lose its two remaining games in the competition and they get all six points in their two games. click here for full edition