SA legends are Prince Majaha foundation champs

SOCCER – South African legends are the champions of the inaugural Prince Majaha Soccer Foundation games played yesterday at the Somhlolo National Stadium.

Led by former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas ‘Rhoo’ Radebe, the former South African stars managed to beat their local counterparts 2-1 in front of 300 football lovers. This was through goals by former Orlando Pirates Players Jerry Sikhosana and Benedict ‘Tso’ Vilakazi.

The spectators joined the pioneer of the foundation Prince Majaha , members of the royal family, Deputy Prime Minister Paul Dlamini, FA President Adam ‘Bomber’ Mthethwa, PLS Chairman Victor ‘Maradona’ Gamedze in celebrating the inaugural charity initiative. The local legends were first to rattle the net in the first minute of the game and it was through a spot kick converted by former Manzini Wanderers winger John ‘Shisa’ Mduli.

The penalty came after former England based defender Aaron Mokoena fouled Sibusiso ‘Spoko’ Dlamini inside the box .

Mdluli sent former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brian Baloyi to the wrong direction much to the delight of the home crowd.

Diminutive midfielder ‘Tso’ Vilakati who once had a short stint with local side Malanti Chiefs in 2013/14 season , levelled matters for the visitors in the 24th minute, with a sublime header coming from Jerry Skhosana, leaving local goalkeeper Linoh ‘Fresh Prince’ Magagula bemused.

The goal ensured a 1 all stalemate going to the halftime break as fatigue seem to have got the better of the two set of players.

Sikhosana otherwise known as ‘legs of thunder ‘rekindled his old moments three minutes into the second half with a powerful strike from the edge of the box that gave Magagula no chance between the poles. The local side tried to fight their way back into the match after introducing former Sihlangu trusted striker Siza Dlamini who, however, failed to get an equaliser together with other former internationals including former Kaizer Chiefs star ‘Spoko’ Dlamini.

Other winners of the day were the Garage Social team that managed to beat Kai Kai 2-1 and the J Crew Social that got the better of FA Social with a 1-0 win.

SA legends won themselves a trophy and gold medals. meanwhile the locals took home silver medals whilst the champions of the social games took home a set of kits for their achievements.

Prince Majaha wants Sihlangu /Bafana Bafana match next year

SOCCER – Prince Majaha is hoping to host an international friendly match pitting Sihlangu and Bafana Bafana in the second instalment of the Prince Majaha Foundation games. The Prince said after the first edition of the games at the Somhlolo National Stadium yesterday, that it was his wish to host an even bigger event next year. “We are very happy with the manner in which the first edition proceeded. It was a successful event. It is good to unite the two nations through sports and at the same time contribute to charity,” he said. The Prince further thanked the visitors and the nation for supporting the first edition including local football stakeholders. “We would like to thank both the National Football Association of Swaziland and the Premier League of Swaziland for supporting the initiative. We are hoping to make this initiative an annual event,” he said. Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Paul Dlamini urged the nation to continue supporting charity initiatives in the country. “We would like to thank everyone who supported the event today where we united in the name of charity. We are appealing for the support of such initiatives as they help needy citizens in the country.” “We want to see this event growing and this can happen through the support of the nation including local companies whom we urge to come on board and assist,” he said.

Legends happy to play for Charity