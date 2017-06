FA now worth E20 million 26/06/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela SOCCER - THE National Football Association of Swaziland is now worth E20 million on assets evaluation.

This was revealed by the President Adam ‘Bomber’ Mthethwa when making his address during the national football mother body’s Annual General Meeting held at the Sibane Hotel yesterday. click here for full edition