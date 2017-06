Football owns me - ‘Bomber’ 26/06/2017 03:00:00 By Qondile Ntiwane SOCCER – “I do not own football but football owns me.”

These were the words of National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) President ‘Adam’ Bomber Mthethwa after winning the elections yesterday.

Mthethwa, who beat Timothy Shongwe and Mashumi Shongwe to the position, said he was humbled by the fact that football people still believed he could lead the sport in the country.