Mashumi quits football 26/06/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela SOCCER – ESTRANGED former National Football Association Vice President Mashumi Shongwe has decided to quit the sport; football.

Shongwe, who lost the presidency position to Adam ‘Bomber’ Mthethwa, said it was now time to focus on other endeavours.

He said this after the FA election held yesterday at the Sibane Hotel. "I will now take a break from football as I have other commitments outside the sport. I think it's now the right time for me to focus on something else since I am a busy person."