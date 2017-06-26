 
Inkanyamba ‘Bomber’ retains NFAS hot seat

26/06/2017 03:00:00 By Qondile Ntiwane
image CAPTAINS: New National Football Association (NFSA) executive led by President Adam ‘Bomber’ Mthethwa at Sibane Hotel during the annual general meeting yesterday. (Pics: Lucky Simelane)

SOCCER - Inkanyamba is back.National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) President Adam ‘Bomber’ Mthethwa has retained the hot seat.

Mthethwa won by a landslide victory, beating Timothy Shongwe and Mashumi Shongwe.

Mthethwa amassed a total of 28 votes while Timothy and Mashumi received 11 and nine votes, respectively.

This will mark a fourth term for Mthethwa as leader of football in the country.

Impressive

Also winning big was Hhohho Regional Football Association Chairman Dr Comfort Shongwe, who received an impressive 38 votes and was followed by his MRFA counterpart Peter ‘Samora’ Simelane with 31, to occupy the two vacant positions for Vice President. The two beat Nichodemus ‘Ace’ Mashwama and Johannes ‘Ace’ Siboza, who got 18 and eight votes, respectively.

The race for executive members, however, took a different twist as the six nominated failed to the meet the required 50 per cent plus one vote needed.

Withdrew

The nominees became six after Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) executive member Peter ‘Touch’ Magagula withdrew before the elections.

The race for executive committee members ended up lasting for over an hour as voters tried to find the right candidates.

Beating

Although getting eight votes in the first round, Phillip ‘Big Daddy’ Dlamini made his way to the executive committee after getting 24 votes in round two, beating amongst others, Jerry ‘Mbazo’ Gamedze, who had received 24 votes in the first and eight in the second rounds, respectively.

The third round saw three candidates failing to meet the requirement and it was in round four that there was eventually a winner in Sikhumbuzo Dlamini, who received 28 votes, beating MRFA Secretary Njabulo Mabuza who amassed 20 votes.

Conducting the over two hours long elections was Mbabane based senior attorney Mbuso Simelane.

 

