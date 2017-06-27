‘Bull’ needs a sole Director - ‘Chacklas’ 27/06/2017 03:00:00 By Sibusiso Masilela SOCCER – SOUTH Africa based Mbabane Highlanders legend Abel ‘Chaklas’ Shongwe strongly believes a sole director can help revive the glory days of the struggling giants.

Shongwe, who was part of the 1986 Highlanders golden generation, says the team needs one leader, who only will be supported by the entire ‘Black Bull’ family in taking the side to greater heights.

"Highlanders need one leader, who will lead the way in the administration of the team. This person must be supported by everyone associated with the team for him / her to succeed."